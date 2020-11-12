Inman (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Making his presence felt on the practice field for the first time since Week 7 prep, Inman is putting himself into a position to play for the first time since then as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will give a sense of his ability to suit up Sunday in Detroit.
More News
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: No go Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Can't go Week 9, as expected•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Doubtful to face Giants•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: DNP on Thursday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Blanked by Dallas•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Posts season high for yardage•