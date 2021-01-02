Inman was promoted from Washington's practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Inman has already appeared in nine games for Washington this season, but had recently been bounced to the practice squad. Fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, so Inman will be available to provide depth.
More News
-
Dontrelle Inman: Joins practice squad•
-
Dontrelle Inman: Dropped by Washington•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Inactive in Week 14•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: No receptions Monday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Reels in lone target•