Inman (hamstring) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
After taking every rep in practice for the first time since Nov. 4, Inman tentatively looks on track to put an end to a three-game inactive streak this week. Assuming Inman is cleared to play Thanksgiving Day against the Cowboys, he may have to settle for more of a part-time role in Washington's receiver rotation in light of the emergence of Cam Sims. In the three games Inman has missed, Sims has hauled in nine of 11 targets for 184 yards.
