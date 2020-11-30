Inman caught a 15-yard pass on his lone target in Thursday's 41-16 win over the Cowboys.
Inman returned on Thanksgiving Day after sitting out three games with a hamstring injury. The Football Team apparently decided to ease him into action, as he played a season-low 11 snaps on offense, ranking fifth among the team's wide receivers. There wasn't much upside to go around anyway, as Alex Smith recorded just 149 passing yards. Inman will aim to be more of a factor next week against the Steelers.
