Inman (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The same goes for Terry McLaurin (thigh), whereas Steven Sims (toe) has been placed on injured reserve. Inman took on season-high 80 percent snap share with Sims inactive last week, catching four of five targets fo 29 yards in a 31-17 loss to Baltimore. Inman has seen either five or six targets each week this season, scoring a pair of touchdowns (both in Week 3) despite producing only 5.0 YPT. It's possible his efficiency stats improve with Kyle Allen replacing Dwayne Haskins under center, though Allen was a turnover machine for the Panthers last season.