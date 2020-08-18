Inman, Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims worked as the first-team wide receivers at Tuesday's practice, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

It says a lot about the position group that Inman is working with the starters just two weeks after he signed with the team. He caught only 12 passes in seven games for the Colts and Chargers last year, but a top-three role is a distinct possibility now that the 31 year old is in Washington, where there appears to be open competition for playing time behind McLaurin. The other candidates for snaps include slot specialist Trey Quinn, rookie fourth-round pick Antonio Gandy-Golden and 2018 UDFA Cam Sims.