Inman should have a key role in the Washington offense Sunday against Baltimore, as Steven Sims (toe) has been ruled out and Terry McLaurin (thigh) is listed as questionable.

Inman actually hurst his wrist in the second half of last week's loss to the Browns, but not before he caught three of six targets for 38 yards and two touchdowns. He then returned to practice Thursday as a full participant, potentially setting up a busy Week 4 against the Ravens. Granted, this is hardly Inman's first crack at replacing an injured starter in the NFL, and the results have largely been underwhelming since his mini-breakout in 2016 with the Chargers (58 catches for 810 yards and four TDs). A matchup against the Baltimore secondary won't help, though the unit looked a mess against Patrick Mahomes on Monday night. Dwayne Haskins, of course, is a far cry from Mahomes, nor will Inman be mistaken for Tyreek Hill or Sammy Watkins.