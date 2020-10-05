Inman tallied four receptions of five targets for 29 yards in Week 4 against Baltimore.
Inman failed to follow up on his two touchdown performance in Week 3, instead returning to a more peripheral role. Three of his receptions went for under 10 yards, with his only substantial gain being a 13-yard reception late in the third quarter. However, there should be plenty of passing volume for Inman and other receivers in Week 5 as the team will host the Rams.
