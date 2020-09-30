Inman (wrist) didn't practice Wednesday, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
The same goes for Steven Sims, who played through a toe injury in Sunday's loss to Cleveland but saw his snap share sink to 35 percent. Inman took advantage with some extra playing time and a pair touchdowns, only to exit in the fourth quarter with an injury of his own. Results from an X-ray didn't show any fractures, but that doesn't necessarily mean Inman will be available for Sunday's game against Baltimore.
