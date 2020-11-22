Inman (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, isn't expected to play, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Inman's status won't be locked in until Washington releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but the 31-year-old looks poised to miss his third straight game. His continued absence should continue to open up a regular spot for Cam Sims in three-wide sets alongside Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims.
More News
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Could return Sunday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Another DNP on Thursday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Out this week•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Progresses to limited participation•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: No go Wednesday•