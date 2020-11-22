Inman (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, isn't expected to play, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Inman's status won't be locked in until Washington releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but the 31-year-old looks poised to miss his third straight game. His continued absence should continue to open up a regular spot for Cam Sims in three-wide sets alongside Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims.