Hopkins made both field goals and both extra points in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Giants.

This was Hopkins' first perfect outing since Week 5, and he was properly tested to achieve the feat, connecting on field goals from 48 and 44 yards. Washington's offense continues to be inconsistent and will be starting Alex Smith under center for the time being, but it could have an intriguing matchup in Week 10 because the Lions have let up at least 22 points in seven of eight games this season.