Hopkins went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made both extra-point tries in Monday's win over the Steelers.
Hopkins nailed all three field-goal attempts from the 40-49 yard range Monday. Since Washington's Week 8 bye, Hopkins has gone 11-for-13 on field-goal attempts -- with all but one attempt coming from at least 30 yards out.
