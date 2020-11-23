Hopkins (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Hopkins missed the first two practices of the week prior to suiting up for this past Sunday's win over the Bengals. He should be fine again this week. His performance is a larger concern than his health, as he's connected on just 14 of 20 field-goal attempts (70 percent) this season. If Hopkins disappoints in Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Washington could look to make a change with 10 days until its next game.
More News
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Inconsistencies continue•
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Officially in for Week 11•
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Set to kick Week 11•
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Listed as questionable•
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Misses practice with groin injury•
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Misfires again Sunday•