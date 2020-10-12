Hopkins made a 48-yard field goal and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Rams.
Washington's lethargic offense hasn't provided many opportunities for Hopkins this season. He's made five of seven field goals and eight of nine extra points, and his 48-yarder Sunday ties his season long. Washington has faced some tough competition lately, but it will get an appealing matchup against the Giants next week. The Giants have allowed 26.6 points per game -- the 14th most in the league -- so Hopkins could be a decent stream in deeper fantasy formats.
