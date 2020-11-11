Hopkins was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Hopkins was perfect during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Giants, converting both field-goal tries and his only extra-point attempt. However, he appears to have picked up a groin issue in the contest. If Washington determines Hopkins' status for Week 10 to be in jeopardy, the team will likely promote Kaare Vedvik from the practice squad.
