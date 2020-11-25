Hopkins (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Dallas, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Hopkins wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week due to a lingering groin injury, but the issue hasn't stopped him from suiting up for Washington's last two games. The veteran kicker thus appears on track to suit up Thursday, but Kaare Vedvik lies in wait on the practice squad in case of emergency.
More News
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: No work in practice•
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Back on injury report•
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Inconsistencies continue•
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Officially in for Week 11•
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Set to kick Week 11•
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Listed as questionable•