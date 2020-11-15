Hopkins (groin) is expected to play Sunday against the Lions, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Hopkins is officially still questionable, but Washington didn't elevate Kaare Vedvik from the practice squad, so Hopkins is the only kicker on the active roster. That essentially locks him in as the starting kicker against Detroit. It's been an up and down campaign for Hopkins, but he was perfect last week, connecting on two field goals and two extra points.