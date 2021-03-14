Hopkins is expected to re-sign with Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Ben Standig of The Athletic adds that Hopkins' deal, which is expected to be signed after free agency officially begins mid-March, will be for one year. The veteran kicker boasts an 84 percent field goal percentage over six seasons in Washington, though in 2020 he converted just 27 of 34 field-goal tries (79 percent) over 16 regular-season games.
More News
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Mostly mediocre•
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Makes all four kicks•
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Rings up seven points•
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Misses extra point•
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Rings up 11 points•
-
Football Team's Dustin Hopkins: Automatic Monday•