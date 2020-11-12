Hopkins (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Coach Ron Rivera relayed that Hopkins will need to resume kicking either Friday or Saturday in order to suit up for Sunday's game in Detroit, per Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site, saying "we'll see" about his availability. Rivera added that Kaare Vedvik has performed well in practices. Vedvik was a practice squad protection this week, as Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports, and he would likely be called upon to kick against the Lions if Hopkins can't go.
