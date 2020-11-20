Hopkins (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Hopkins played through the same injury last week but missed a 43-yard field goal in a three-point loss to the Lions. It's been a rough year for him overall, with five missed field goals and one shanked PAT through nine games. Hopkins is a bottom-of-the-barrel fantasy option as far as kickers are concerned, but it does at least seem he has a better than 50/50 chance to play. The team has Kaare Vedvik on its practice squad as a backup option.