Hopkins made both of his field-goal attempts as well as both of his extra-point tries in Sunday night's 20-14 win over the Eagles.
Hopkins' field goals both came from 42 yards, helping him notch eight points to end the regular season. In 16 games, the veteran accumulated 111 points, finishing 16th in the category among kickers league-wide.
