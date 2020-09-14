Hopkins converted both extra-point attempts and went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Eagles.

The 29-year-old missed his first kick of the day as he pulled a 48-yard field goal wide left during the second quarter, but he rebounded to make field goals from 38 and 40 yards. Hopkins went 25-for-30 on field-goal attempts and 21-for-22 on extra-points in 16 games last season.