Hopkins made two of three field-goal attempts and all three extra points in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Lions.

Hopkins has missed five field goals this year, and his misfire was costly in Sunday's three-point loss. This was Hopkins' second time in four games that he missed a field goal in a matchup where Washington lost by three or fewer points. Coach Ron Rivera was predictably asked about Hopkins' job security, and he said it was "something we're discussing."