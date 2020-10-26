Hopkins made one of two field goals and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 25-3 win over the Cowboys.

Hopkins has connected on just eight of 12 field goals and 11 of 12 extra points this season. His misfire during Sunday's win wasn't as damaging because Washington had a substantial lead at that point, but it's simply another knock on Hopkins, whose job security was up for debate already. With a Week 8 bye on tap, it wouldn't be surprising if Washington tried out another kicker, but if Hopkins holds onto the starting job, the Week 9 matchup against the Giants should be favorable for fantasy purposes.