Hopkins made two of three field goals and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Giants.

Washington opened Sunday's game with a long 12-play drive, but it wasn't rewarded, as Hopkins pushed a 47-field goal wide right. He made up for it by being perfect for the rest of the afternoon, hitting kicks from 28 and 35 yards, but in a game that was decided by one point, there were questions about Hopkins' job security, especially since he's connected on just seven of 10 field goals this season. Coach Ron Rivera shut down that notion, though, saying that Hopkins' job is secure at this time. If these misses keep up, however, Hopkins' leash could get shorter, so he'll seek a clean showing in Week 7 against the Cowboys.