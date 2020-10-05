Hopkins made one of two field goals and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Ravens.

Hopkins drilled the left upright on a 54-yard field goal in the second quarter, but he connected on a 43-yarder as time expired in the first half. He's been a bit iffy from range this year, making just two of four attempts from beyond 40 yards. Hopkins doesn't get many opportunities because Washington often trails late in games and goes for it on fourth downs in the second half, so he's tough to depend on unless the team's offense turns a corner.