Hopkins made a 48-yard field goal but missed his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Seahawks.

Hopkins made his 12th field goal from beyond 40 yards this season, and he's now 12 for 18 from that range. The veteran kicker has now made 23 of 30 field-goal tries and 27 of 29 extra-point attempts this season. While Hopkins has been a bit inconsistent this season, this was the first time since Week 7 that he failed to connect on two or more field-goal tries. He'll look to get back on track in Week 16 against the Panthers.