Hopkins made two of three extra points but didn't attempt a field goal in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Browns.

Washington's offense was a roller coaster in Week 3, turning the ball over five times but converting on all three red-zone trips. That didn't bode well for Hopkins, and the kicker also missed an extra point. The team could struggle to move the ball against the Ravens in Week 4, so Hopkins will be a risky fantasy play.