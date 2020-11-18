Hopkins (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN NFL Nation reports.
Hopkins has been playing through the groin injury in recent weeks, though it may be affecting his accuracy, as he had a costly miss in last week's three-point loss to Detroit. The kicker had previously been limited throughout the week, so a downgrade to a missed practice is concerning, though Hopkins would likely put himself on track to suit up Sunday against the Bengals if he's able to return to practice over the next couple days.
