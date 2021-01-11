Hopkins played all 16 games in the 2020 regular season, converting 27 of 34 field-goal attempts (79.4 percent) and 30 of 32 (93.8 percent) point-after tries.

The FG percentage was a career low, but that's partially due to half his attempts (17) coming in the 40-49 yard range. Hopkins made 13 of those kicks and two of four from 50-plus, while he went 12 of 13 inside of 40 yards. The 30-year-old can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and his career 83.9 percent conversion rate on field goals should ensure he finds work.