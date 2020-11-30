Hopkins connected on both field-goals attempts and all five extra-point tries in Thursday's 41-16 win over the Cowboys.

This was arguably Hopkins' best performance of 2020, as he avoided missing a kick for just the fourth time this season. Washington's offense rolled the Cowboys, too, providing ample opportunities to come through for fantasy managers. However, a Week 13 matchup against the Steelers could prove tough for the Football Team to get rolling against.