Hopkins (groin) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Hopkins' practice reps have been managed carefully since Week 10 while he's managed a right groin injury, but the kicker has proceeded to play in both of Washington's past two games, converting four of six field-goal attempts and nailing all five extra-point tries between those contests. He may end up being listed as questionable for this week's Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Cowboys, but unless Washington adds another kicker to the roster, Hopkins shouldn't be in any real danger of missing the contest.
