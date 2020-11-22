Hopkins (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Washington withheld Hopkins from its first two Week 11 practices while he managed the groin injury, but he was able to take every rep during Friday's session. While Hopkins' full activity wasn't enough for him to avoid taking a questionable designation into the weekend, Washington never added another kicker to the 53-man roster, which suggests there was never any real concern about his availability. The 30-year-old has been one of the least-productive fantasy options at kicker this season, converting 12 of 17 field-goal attempts and 16 of 17 extra-point tries through nine games.