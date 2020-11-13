Hopkins (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Coach Ron Rivera has stated that Hopkins will need to resume kicking either Friday or Saturday in order to have a chance at suiting up against the Lions, so a final word on the veteran's status could come down to the wire. Rivera expects him to be a game-time decision, per Stackpole. Expect Kaare Vedvik to start in Detroit if Hopkins isn't cleared to play.