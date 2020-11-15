Hopkins (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

While tending to the right groin injury, Hopkins followed a regimen of limited practices Wednesday through Friday before taking a questionable designation into the weekend. Considering Washington didn't elect to add another kicker to its roster before Saturday's deadline for Week 10 transactions, Hopkins never seemed at any real risk of sitting out Sunday. The 30-year-old has kicked in all eight of the Football Team's games this season, converting 10 of 14 field-goal attempts and 13 of 14 extra-point tries.