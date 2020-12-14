Hopkins made three of four field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-15 win over the 49ers.

Hopkins hit a 51-yard field goal, tying his season long, and he added two more kicks from within 40 yards. While he did miss a 53-yarder, that was his first miss in three games. Hopkins has now made eight of nine field-goal attempts and all nine extra-point tries over the last three games. He'll look to keep it rolling against the Seahawks in Week 15.