Hopkins made both field-goal attempts and a lone extra-point try in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Panthers.

Washington's offense struggled mightily with Dwayne Haskins under center, but Hopkins still managed to hit field goals from 48 and 26 yards before Haskins was benched. Hopkins underwent a touch spell through the middle part of the season, but he's now hit 11 of 12 field-goal tries over the last five games, including six kicks from beyond 40 yards.