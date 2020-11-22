Hopkins (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, is expected to play, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Washington didn't add another kicker prior to Saturday's deadline for Week 11 roster moves, signaling that the club anticipated having Hopkins available. With 52 points through Washington's first nine games, Hopkins is a low-end fantasy option at kicker.
