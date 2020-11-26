With Washington not adding another kicker to the team's active roster, it appears as though Hopkins (groin) is in line to play Thursday against Dallas, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hopkins' Week 12 status will be confirmed when Washington's inactives are posted prior to Thursday's 4:30 ET kickoff. Through 10 games this season, Hopkins has averaged six points, a tally that limits the kicker's fantasy utility to deeper formats.