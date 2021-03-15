Hopkins is signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Washington, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
With nearly $1.9 million guaranteed, anything short of a complete meltdown in training camp should send Hopkins into Week 1 as Washington's kicker. He hasn't gained much traction in fantasy football since the Kirk Cousins era, but Hopkins could re-emerge on the radar if his team continues to improve. Hopkins will turn 31 in October, and he has career conversion rates of 83.9 percent (FGs) and 94.9 percent (PAT), i.e. close to league-average.
