Haskins will serve as Washington's starting quarterback Sunday versus the Panthers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
During a week in which Haskins faced scrutiny for attending a nightclub in violation of COVID-19 protocols, Haskins will get another chance to lead the Football Team's offense with Alex Smith dealing with a strained right calf. Smith himself isn't active, allowing Haskins to face a Carolina defense that ranks 18th against the pass (239.7 yards per game).
