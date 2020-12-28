Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Taylor Heinicke, rather than Haskins, would start Week 17 if Alex Smith (calf) remains sidelined, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Rivera pulled Haskins during Washington's final two drives of last Sunday's loss to Carolina, at which point the 2019 first-round pick had three turnovers, no touchdowns and only 154 passing yards. Heinicke managed to spark a bit of life into the Football Team's offense in limited action, throwing for 137 yards and a touchdown while avoiding any interceptions. A combination of off-field issues and lackluster play appears to have lost Haskins' the trust of his coaching staff, and it seems unlikely he sees the field again this season.