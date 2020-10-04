Haskins completed 32 of 45 pass attempts for 314 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 4 against Baltimore. He added three rushes for three yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Haskins' 45 attempts were a career high, and he also managed a season-best 7.0 yards per attempt. While he eliminated turnovers -- he had no interceptions or fumbles lost -- he also failed to lead the Washington offense down the field for much of the game. His lone trip to the end zone came with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter when he scored on a rushing attempt from one yard out. It's likely Haskins did enough to maintain his starting job in Week 5 against the Rams, though official word should come at some point during the week.