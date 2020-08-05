Kyle Allen has a clear advantage in scheme/playbook familiarity, but coach Ron Rivera believes Haskins isn't too far behind, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Allen spent the past two seasons in Carolina working with Rivera and QBs coach Scott Turner, who now serves as offensive coordinator in Washington. The unusual circumstances of 2020 present Haskins with the added challenge of a shortened offseason/preseason schedule, but he did say the reads and concepts in Turner's offense are the same as what he learned from Jay Gruden last year, only with simpler terminology now that the team isn't using a West Coast system. Rivera hinted at a potential QB competition back in March, so Washington beat reporters are sure to keep a close eye on the division of reps once the team starts practicing in earnest later this month. Rivera did say he expects Haskins to be the starter, and his status as a recent first-round pick should tilt any competition in his favor if the team thinks it's a close call.