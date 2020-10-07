Washington will name Kyle Allen its new starting quarterback Wednesday, resulting in Haskins moving into a bench role, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Reports surfaced heading into the Football Team's Week 4 game against Baltimore that Haskins' job security was in question, and despite turning in his best passing effort of the season in the 31-17 loss (32 for 45 for 314 yards and no interceptions and no touchdowns), the 2019 first-round pick didn't do enough to maintain his spot atop the depth chart. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Haskins is unlikely to be active for Sunday's game against the Rams, as Washington plans to have Alex Smith serve as Allen's top understudy. If Allen falters during his run as the starter, Washington could turn to Haskins at some point later on in 2020, but at this point, it's apparent the Football Team doesn't view the 23-year-old as its long-term solution under center.