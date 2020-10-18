Haskins (illness) is expected to be inactive Sunday against the Giants, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The QB, who had been dealing a gastrointestinal illness, practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry a Week 6 injury designation, but he's not slated to suit up Sunday. Kyle Allen (left shoulder) is thus on track to start against the Giants, backed up by Alex Smith.
