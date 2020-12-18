Haskins will start Sunday's game against Seattle, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
After missing practice all week, Alex Smith (calf) was ruled out on the Friday injury report. Haskins is now set up for his first start since Week 4, following an uninspired performance filling in for the injured Smith during last week's 23-15 win over the 49ers. The 2019 first-round pick has completed only 60.8 percent of his passes for 6.3 YPA this season, with the same number of turnovers (five) as touchdowns.
More News
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Takes first-team reps•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Struggles in relief duty•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Still relegated to backup duties•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Healthy scratch against Giants•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Expected to be inactive in Week 6•