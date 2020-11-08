Haskins (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Giants.
With the team unable to move the sophomore signal-caller by the Nov. 3 trade deadline, Haskins has been relegated to the No. 3 seat in the QB room and tagged a healthy scratch for Sunday's NFC East tilt. It's been a quick fall for the 2019 first-round draft choice, having opened up 2020 as Washington's starting quarterback, but now sitting behind Kyle Allen and Alex Smith on gameday. Haskins threw to a 4:3 TD:INT with 234.8 passing yards per game Weeks 1 through 4 as Washington got out to a 1-3 record. He was sidelined briefly with an illness in mid-October and has yet to re-take the starting job.
