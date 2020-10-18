Haskins (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Giants.
During pregame warmups, Haskins was seen tossing some passes, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. Having said that, Washington will keep Haskins in street clothes with Kyle Allen starting and Alex Smith serving as the team's backup quarterback. Haskins was away from the team most of the last week due to a gastrointestinal illness, so his ability to throw Sunday indicates he's at least in good health.
