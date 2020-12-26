Haskins' position mate Alex Smith (calf) took most of the reps with the first-team offense Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

After logging limited sessions both Wednesday and Thursday, Smith increased his activity level enough Friday to be considered a full participant. Having said that, coach Ron Rivera will wait to see how Smith's balky right calf feels Saturday before making a decision about Washington's starting quarterback for Week 16. Prior to Friday's session, Haskins worked with the first-teamers in preparation to start if called upon, and the fact Smith's status remains in question means the second-year signal-caller still has a chance to be under center once Sunday's contest kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.